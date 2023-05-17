MOREHEAD CITY — A Sea of Learning, a private Christian school, will present “Shrek The Musical JR” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City.
Cash donations will be accepted at the door.
For more information or to become a sponsor, go to aseaoflearning.org/getinvolved or call 252-240-2566.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.