BEAUFORT — Beaufort Oars is a community-based rowing club that encourages fun and camaraderie — both on the water and off.
“It’s more of a social club than a rowing club,” said Nelson Owens who leads the Oars. “It’s a group of really special people.”
Membership in the Beaufort Oars is available to all members of the Friends of the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Annual dues are $40 per year, which helps cover the costs of maintaining the boats. The group rows on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings and on Sunday mornings. On weekdays, they leave from the Junior Sailing docks at Gallants Channel and head along Taylors Creek to Beaufort Town Hall and back, a journey of just over a mile each way. On Sundays, they’ll row around Pivers Island. But on all four days, the last leg is always the short walk from the docks to the neighboring pavilion.
“The Friends built this beautiful gazebo here, so we stay and do other things,” Owens said.
On a recent Monday, that meant sharing a few snacks and drinks while members of the group socialized. One or two headed out post-row, but most stayed behind, catching up on each other’s lives or continuing the conversations started earlier in the boat. The Friday post-row is a more structured event, with a full picnic potluck atmosphere and grill out. An offshoot book club has also formed out of Beaufort Oars.
“It’s a great group of people,” Marty Eshleman says. He joined the Friends and the Beaufort Oars in 2015, the same year he moved to Beaufort.
When he joined, the Oars were rowing in two 34-foot Crestwood gigs on which construction began in 1992 at the museum’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center for the nascent rowing club.
“Dizy Brown decided Beaufort needed to have a rowing club,” Eshleman said, noting that Brown’s stepfather was a big supporter and proponent of recreational rowing.
Brown and her friend Kevin Knapp started fundraising in the summer of 1992, raising the funds and the material donations to build those first gigs: A.E. Martin, named after Brown's stepfather, who was known as “the father of recreational rowing;” and C.R. McNeil, named after the first director of the Maritime Museum.
“Those boats are still in service,” Eshleman said. “But we were real pleased to have the opportunity to make the new boats.”
The two new 32-foot-long Whitby Pilot gigs were built with funds raised entirely within Beaufort Oars, which offered naming rights to each of the rowers’ seats, the coxswain seat and the boats themselves. The gigs, as well as accompanying oars, were built at the watercraft center based off a design from Chesapeake Light Craft. Martha Ann and Beaufort Spirit were christened on Feb. 12 (the latter by Dizy Brown) and then lowered before a cheering crowd into the waters of Taylors Creek.
“These boats are beautiful and row very nicely,” Eshleman said. “All of the Oars are unanimous in their enthusiasm for the boats and how they look and perform.”
The rows themselves are not overly strenuous. The stroke oar sets the pace, and the coxswain keeps watch, keeping the rowers in sync and the boat on a clear path. Owens said they typically have about 10 people out rowing on an average night but have had up to 20 at one time spread out over three boats. A full boat will have six rowers and the coxswain plus two available seats.
Owens has been with the Oars for nearly two decades and has been its volunteer leader for nearly as long. He said that novice rowers are more than welcomed and can adapt quickly to the sport. Plus, it’s a great way to meet people in the community in an informal environment.
“Most of our best friends are from the Oars,” he said.
He invites anyone interested to join them to check out the sport and the vibe.
“Come out and try it a few times,” Owens said. “If you like it, then join us as a member.”
For information on the Beaufort Oars, visit maritimefriends.org. Call (252) 728-1638 to join them on one of the rows.
About the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort
The N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort reflects coastal life and interprets lighthouses and lifesaving stations, the seafood industry, motorboats and more. Studies in marine life, science and ecology are available for all ages. The Beaufort Museum is the repository for artifacts from Blackbeard’s wrecked flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, among them cannons, grenades, belt buckles and beads. The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center teaches boatbuilding for all ages.
The museum, located at 315 Front St. in Beaufort, is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The museum is open to the public with free admission. Donations are always appreciated. For more information about the museum, call 252-504-7740 or visit www.ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
The museum system is comprised of the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, the N.C. Maritime Museum at Beaufort and the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport. All three museums are part of the Division of State History Museums in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The system website is www.ncmaritimemuseums.com.
About the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina: its diverse arts and culture, rich history and spectacular natural areas. Through its programs, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility and strengthens community resiliency.
The department manages over 100 locations across the state, including 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, five science museums, four aquariums, 35 state parks, four recreation areas, dozens of state trails and natural areas, the N.C. Zoo, the N.C Symphony, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, the American Indian Heritage Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Office of State Archaeology, the Highway Historical Markers program, the N.C. Land and Water Fund, and the Natural Heritage Program.
For more information, visit ncdcr.gov.
