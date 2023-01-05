BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. Agenda items include a visit by the new Carteret County Emergency Management Coordinator Aaron Stryker and consideration of approval of a request for a family subdivision for 420 Bogue Loop Road.
There will also be reports by various department heads. While the Bogue meeting is normally held the third Monday of each month, the council moved the meeting to the second Monday because Jan. 16 is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
