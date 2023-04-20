PELETIER — A potential suicide situation at 323 Whitehouse Fork Road in Peletier Wednesday night later turned into an active battle to put out a fire where the negotiations were taking place.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck confirmed that just after 9 p.m. that negotiations were underway with a person who threatened to commit suicide. The situation began after a welfare call came in around 6:30 p.m.
Buck later said the individual threatened to pour gasoline in the house where he was at and set it on fire. He also said the home did not belong to the suicide suspect and was a rental.
Deputies secured the area and fire crews from Western Carteret Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department and Emerald Isle Fire Department were called in to assist.
Just before 10 p.m., a fire broke out inside the home, prompting firefighters to step in to battle the blaze, which could be seen from miles away
