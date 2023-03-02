SEA LEVEL — The Down Easters lost in a plane crash more than a year ago will soon be memorialized forever.
A monument groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Dollar General at the Highway 70 and Highway 12 intersection.
“We’re doing this so generations to come can remember these boys and their families,” said Jerry Gaskill, a Cedar Island resident and former director of the N.C. Ferry Division. “There are none of us here in this area – in Sea Level, Atlantic and Cedar Island – that wasn’t connected to these kids in one way or another.”
Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level, Fulcher’s son Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level, Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island, Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic, and Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic, were among eight people killed on Feb. 13, 2022 when the plane carrying them, returning from a waterfowl hunt at Lake Mattamuskeet, went down three miles east of Drum Inlet along Cape Lookout National Seashore.
Community leaders started discussing ways to honor those who died in the plan crash immediately after the accident.
The estimate for the monument is $75,000, and nearly $25,000 has been raised so far. Future fundraisers to meet the total have been planned.
The goal is to have a larger stone and then smaller stones for each individual. There are also designs for a model shrimp boat, model duck blind, planted marsh grass and a dock leading to the monument.
“These kids started together in kindergarten, went to high school together, shrimped together, fished together, hunted together,” Gaskill said.
Moores Monuments in Morehead City is producing the monument.
The project is set to be completed by the second anniversary of the crash on Feb. 13, 2024.
Gaskill is like many in the Down East communities with strong connections to the families. He recalled picking up some of the boys Sunday mornings to carry them to church.
“It was a tragic event that has touched so many lives, and we just wanted to do something,” he said. “It was so close for all of us.”
Gaskill said he worked early on with county commissioners, particularly Ed Wheatly, as well as Carteret County Assistant Manager Gene Foxworth.
A piece of property at the Highway 70 and Highway 12 intersection was procured, but it soon became unusable after a newly installed utility pole limited the space.
Meetings with owners of the land in front of the Dollar General have been taking place for the last eight months, and the land was recently turned over to the group spearheading the monument movement.
“Getting a property was the real issue,” Gaskill said. “We wanted it somewhere where it could be seen. This was the best location, a corner lot where you turn to Atlantic or Cedar Island, and everyone going to any of the communities can see it. We didn’t want to put it in any of the individual communities. We’re very fortunate that the family that owns it has turned it over to the county so we can use it.”
Gaskill reported that many have donated time and money to make the monument a reality, including a company that will donate the concrete base platform, one that will do the landscaping for free, one that will clear pine trees for free and one that will donate a flag pole.
“Since January, we’ve gotten a lot of donations, a lot of support,” he said. “It’s been overwhelming, to tell you the truth, the support we’re getting. People have been writing checks for big amounts and small amounts. We’re grateful for all of it.”
Donations can be sent to the “Down East Memorial Fund,” Box 584, Cedar Island, 28520.
