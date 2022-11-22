The Carteret County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man registered as a sex offender in North Carolina.
Brandy Keith Henzey, 52, is wanted for moving his residence without providing a new address to authorities.
Deputies believe Henzey may have relocated to Charlotte or Pinellas County, Fla., according to a press release.
Henzey currently has three outstanding Warrants on file for failing to register address as a sex offender and for being a habitual felon.
Henzey is described as a white male, 160 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on Henzey's location is asked to contact Deputy Keith Willis at 252-728-8400 or the Carteret County Communications Center at 252-726-1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.