football

TEAM

East Carteret

8/19 - Swansboro

8/26 - @ Ayden-Grifton

9/2 - @ Croatan

9/9 - White Oak

9/16 - West Carteret

9/23 - BYE

9/30 - Northside - Pinetown

10/7 - @ Jones

10/14 - @ Pamlico County

10/21 - Southside

10/28 - Lejeune

West Carteret

8/19 - @ West Craven

8/26 - Havelock

9/2 - @ Farmville Central

9/9 - Jacksonville

9/16 - @ East Carteret

9/23 - BYE

9/30 - Dixon

10/7 - @ White Oak

10/14 - Richlands

10/21 - @ Swansboro

10/28 - Croatan

Croatan

8/19 - @ Havelock

8/26 - Pamlico County

9/2 - East Carteret

9/9 - @ East Duplin

9/16 - Beddingfield

9/23 - BYE

9/30 - White Oak

10/7 - @ Richlands

10/14 - Swansboro

10/21 -@ Dixon

10/28 - @ West Carteret

Swansboro

8/19 - @ East Carteret

8/26 - South Lenoir

9/2 - @ North Brunswick

9/9 - Farmville Central

9/16 - BYE

9/21 - White Oak

9/30 - Richlands

10/7 - @ Dixon

10/14 - @ Croatan

10/21 - West Carteret

10/28 - @ White Oak

Havelock

8/19 - Croatan

8/26 - @ West Carteret

9/2 - BYE

9/9 - @ West Craven

9/16 - New Bern

9/23 - Southern Durham

9/30 @ DH Conley

10/7 - @ Jacksonville

10/14 - South Central

10/21 - Northside

10/28 - @ JH Rose

WEEK TO WEEK

8/19

Swansboro @ East Carteret

West Carteret @ West Craven

Croatan @ Havelock

8/26

East Carteret @ Ayden-Grifton

Havelock @ West Carteret

Pamlico County @ Croatan

South Lenoir @ Swansboro

9/2

East Carteret @ Croatan

West Carteret @ Farmville Central

Swansboro @ North Brunswick

9/9

White Oak @ East Carteret

Jacksonville @ West Carteret

Croatan @ East Duplin

Farmville Central @ Swansboro

Havelock @ West Craven

9/16

West Carteret @ East Carteret

Beddingfield @ Croatan

New Bern @ Havelock

9/23

White Oak @ Swansboro

Southern Durham @ Havelock

9/30

Northside - Pinetown @ East Carteret

Dixon @ West Carteret

White Oak @ Croatan

Richlands @ Swansboro

Havelock @ DH Conley

10/7

East Carteret @ Jones

West Carteret @ White Oak

Croatan @ Richlands

Swansboro @ Dixon

Havelock @ Jacksonville

10/14

East Carteret @ Pamlico County

Richlands @ West Carteret

Swansboro @ Croatan

South Central @ Havelock

10/21

Southside @ East Carteret

West Carteret @ Swansboro

Croatan @ Dixon

White Oak @ Swansboro

Northside @ Havelock

10/28

Lejeune @ East Carteret

Croatan @ West Carteret

Swansboro @ Dixon

Havelock @ JH Rose

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.