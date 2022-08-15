TEAM
East Carteret
8/19 - Swansboro
8/26 - @ Ayden-Grifton
9/2 - @ Croatan
9/9 - White Oak
9/16 - West Carteret
9/23 - BYE
9/30 - Northside - Pinetown
10/7 - @ Jones
10/14 - @ Pamlico County
10/21 - Southside
10/28 - Lejeune
West Carteret
8/19 - @ West Craven
8/26 - Havelock
9/2 - @ Farmville Central
9/9 - Jacksonville
9/16 - @ East Carteret
9/23 - BYE
9/30 - Dixon
10/7 - @ White Oak
10/14 - Richlands
10/21 - @ Swansboro
10/28 - Croatan
Croatan
8/19 - @ Havelock
8/26 - Pamlico County
9/2 - East Carteret
9/9 - @ East Duplin
9/16 - Beddingfield
9/23 - BYE
9/30 - White Oak
10/7 - @ Richlands
10/14 - Swansboro
10/21 -@ Dixon
10/28 - @ West Carteret
Swansboro
8/19 - @ East Carteret
8/26 - South Lenoir
9/2 - @ North Brunswick
9/9 - Farmville Central
9/16 - BYE
9/21 - White Oak
9/30 - Richlands
10/7 - @ Dixon
10/14 - @ Croatan
10/21 - West Carteret
10/28 - @ White Oak
Havelock
8/19 - Croatan
8/26 - @ West Carteret
9/2 - BYE
9/9 - @ West Craven
9/16 - New Bern
9/23 - Southern Durham
9/30 @ DH Conley
10/7 - @ Jacksonville
10/14 - South Central
10/21 - Northside
10/28 - @ JH Rose
WEEK TO WEEK
8/19
Swansboro @ East Carteret
West Carteret @ West Craven
Croatan @ Havelock
8/26
East Carteret @ Ayden-Grifton
Havelock @ West Carteret
Pamlico County @ Croatan
South Lenoir @ Swansboro
9/2
East Carteret @ Croatan
West Carteret @ Farmville Central
Swansboro @ North Brunswick
9/9
White Oak @ East Carteret
Jacksonville @ West Carteret
Croatan @ East Duplin
Farmville Central @ Swansboro
Havelock @ West Craven
9/16
West Carteret @ East Carteret
Beddingfield @ Croatan
New Bern @ Havelock
9/23
White Oak @ Swansboro
Southern Durham @ Havelock
9/30
Northside - Pinetown @ East Carteret
Dixon @ West Carteret
White Oak @ Croatan
Richlands @ Swansboro
Havelock @ DH Conley
10/7
East Carteret @ Jones
West Carteret @ White Oak
Croatan @ Richlands
Swansboro @ Dixon
Havelock @ Jacksonville
10/14
East Carteret @ Pamlico County
Richlands @ West Carteret
Swansboro @ Croatan
South Central @ Havelock
10/21
Southside @ East Carteret
West Carteret @ Swansboro
Croatan @ Dixon
White Oak @ Swansboro
Northside @ Havelock
10/28
Lejeune @ East Carteret
Croatan @ West Carteret
Swansboro @ Dixon
Havelock @ JH Rose
