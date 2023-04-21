PELETIER - Jeffrey Joseph, who set a Peletier house ablaze Wednesday, was additionally charged with second degree kidnapping stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred inside the residence at 323 Whitehouse Fork Rd. on Friday. This new charge is in addition to the second-degree arson charge.
At his first court appearance Friday, Judge Walter Mills increased his bond to $250,000.00. Joseph remains in the Carteret County jail under a total combined bond of $270,000.00.
The sheriff's responded to Whitehouse Fork Rd. earlier in the week on reports of domestic violence. Carteret County Deputies arrested Joseph, 49, following a structure fire that required a deployment from the county Special Response Team (SRT).
Deputies then received reports that Joseph had barricaded himself inside the home while making suicidal threats. As the SRT team was responding, Joseph reportedly poured gasoline all over the home and threatened to set it on fire. After several hours of negotiations, Joseph allegedly set the house on fire and refused to come out.
As law enforcement and firefighters began to battle the blaze Joseph was spotted near an open window and was pulled to safety. He was transported to CHC for an evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.