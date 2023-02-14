MOREHEAD CITY – People along the Crystal Coast will have a chance to embark on a rewarding new career as the North Carolina Ferry Division teams up with NC Works to host a career fair Feb. 22 in the Carteret County Career Center at 3813 Arendell Street in Morehead City. The fair will run between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Applications will be accepted for all positions at all experience levels, from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains. Both temporary and full-time permanent positions are available.
Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:
Competitive salaries
Year-round, full-time permanent employment
Shift housing available at some locations
Health insurance
Recruitment Bonuses
Retirement benefits
Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave
People interested in attending the job fair should bring resumes and supporting documents. Representatives from the Ferry Division will be on hand to explain the various positions available and opportunities for advancement.
The Carteret County career fair is the third of four to be held across eastern North Carolina in February. The first was held in Shallotte Feb.2. Others will be held at the State Shipyard in Manns Harbor on Thursday, and at the Hatteras Village Community Center Feb. 28.
To see jobs available with the Ferry Division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.” Please continue to visit the site, as new ferry jobs are added regularly.
For more information, call 252-463-7027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.