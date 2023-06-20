RALEIGH — Rising Croatan High School senior McKayla Mull was recently recognized for completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program.
The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state explore agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities—NC A&T State University and NC State University.
Mull attended NC State University’s program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.