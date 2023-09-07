MOREHEAD CITY — Effective at sunrise Thursday, Sept. 7, the Shellfish Sanitation Section of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries reopened some of the shellfish waters closed a week ago after Tropical Storm Idalia dropped five to 10 inches of rain along the coast.
Waters reopened by a proclamation Wednesday included a portion of Myrtle Grove Sound, a portion of Masonboro Sound, Middle Sound, Topsail Sound, North River, Ward Creek, Back Sound, Straits, Whitehurst Creek, Sleepy Creek, Jarrett Bay, Oyster Bay, Nelson Bay, Thorofare Bay, Cedar Island Bay and Core Sound.
The waters originally closed, a normal occurrence after heavy rains, were Bogue Sound, Newport River, North River, Ward Creek, Straits, Back Sound, Whitehurst Creek, Sleepy Creek, Jarrett Bay, Oyster Creek, Brett Bay, Nelson Bay, a portion of Core Sound, Thorofare Bay, Cedar Island Bay, West Bay, Long Bay, Turnagain Bay, Neuse River, South River, Adams Creek, Bay River, Jones Bay, Pamlico River, Pungo River, Spencer Bay, Rose Bay, Swanquarter Bay, Juniper Bay, Wysocking Bay, Long Shoal River and waters around Ocracoke and Hatteras.
The closure action, as is normal, took place even before water sampling was complete because the state shellfish sanitation section, part of the fisheries division, knows from long experience that events like Idalia wash enough bacteria into the waters to warrant closure to protect public health.
More shellfish harvest closures will be lifted when water sampling and lab analysis shows it is safe to do so.
In addition, the Recreational Water Quality Program of the state fisheries division on Wednesday lifted most of the swimming advisory it issued in the wake of Idalia for waters from the Wright Memorial Bridge in Kitty Hawk to the South Carolina state line.
The storm brought flooding of streets, yards and houses, causing some municipalities to have to pump flood water into the ocean or other coastal waters.
State officials Thursday lifted the precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Tropical Storm Idalia in most ocean and sound-side waters of the state. but a few areas remain under advisory.
The swimming waters notice Wednesday stated that, “In general, the precautionary advisory is lifted for swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, Dare and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.”
However, the precautionary advisory against swimming remains in effect for the following:
O Estuarine rivers in Pamlico, Craven and Beaufort counties.
O Ocean beaches north of the Nags Head Fishing Pier to the Wright Memorial Bridge in Dare County.
O Ocean beaches east of the eastern end of Oak Island in Brunswick County.
Additionally, two swimming sites in Carteret County and Dare counties remain under advisories:
O A swimming advisory issued on Aug. 22 at the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City.
O A swimming advisory issued on July 9 at Jockey’s Ridge sound-side access.
Recreational water quality officials continue to test these areas and will notify the public when water samples collected meet the state’s and Environament Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
The precautionary advisory was issued Aug. 31 after Tropical Storm Idalia passed the Carolinas, because excessive rains and flooding can cause high levels of bacteria in the water that can make people sick. Flood waters and stormwater runoff can contain pollutants such as waste from septic systems, sewer line breaks, pet waste, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals.
Coastal recreational waters in North Carolina are generally clean. However, it is important to continue monitoring them and inform the public of any localized problems. The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 215 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.
