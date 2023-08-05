MOREHEAD CITY — Sounds of violins, cellos and other stringed instruments were resonating through the halls Aug. 3 at First Baptist Church in Morehead City.
It was part of 2023 String Orchestra Camp, sponsored Aug. 1-4 by the church’s Music and Arts Academy.
This is the third year the church has offered the camp, and 28 students ranging from elementary to high school age traveled from places like Greenville and Kinston to join with county children to participate. The culmination of the camp was Aug. 4 when students performed a free concert for parents and the community.
With no orchestra programs offered in Carteret or Craven counties, many of the campers said they take private lessons but rarely get an opportunity to perform with others. There were a variety of students participating, with some attending public schools, charter schools, private schools and homeschools.
Alek Nenadovic, 8, of Morehead City, a student at Tiller School, a charter school in Beaufort, said, “I love the cello. I think it sounds really cool. Now that we are playing together, it’s fun. I love the orchestra. I know they have one in Greenville.”
Jubilee Kot, 13, of Beaufort, a Beaufort Middle School student, agreed, as she played cello.
“It’s fun to play with other people,” she said.
Several of the students said they would like to see an orchestra program offered in the Carteret County Public School System, which had one many years ago.
Many of the students participating in the camp also attend the Music and Arts Academy, taking lessons from Dee Braxton-Pellegrino of Ayden. The string and orchestra instructor travels each week from Ayden to teach.
Academy Director Diane Hawkins said, “This camp gives students an opportunity to get together and get intensive strings instruction and perform together. Stringed instruments were designed to play together. Plus, this is an opportunity to be taught by master teachers.”
Other instructors in this year’s camp were Eulalia VanFosson of Kinston, who teaches strings at Parrott Academy in Kinston, Jade Siebert of Greenville, a music and orchestra instructor in the Pitt County Public School System, and Jenny Criswell, a violist from Morehead City.
There were several siblings attending the camp together, including Blakely Woods, 15, of Swansboro, along with her brother Carter, 17, and sister Abernath, 8.
Blakely said, “I’ve always loved music and always wanted to play a stringed instrument and piano. It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
She added that she and her siblings practice together at home, with Blakely and Carter playing violas and Abernath playing cello.
Hawkins said a new addition to the camp this year was offering students who had never played a stringed instrument before an opportunity to participate.
“We thought we would try it this year, and the first-time students are doing great,” she said.
One of the first-time students was Eva Rodriguez, 8, of Nicaragua, who was visiting a grandparent in the county.
“I decided to come to the camp to learn violin,” Eva said. “Ever since I was 4 years old, I’ve loved violin. I hope I can continue playing.”
Hawkins said the Music and Arts Academy offers private instruction in a variety of instruments year-round, and registration for the fall semester is currently underway. To enroll or for further information, go to fbcmhc.org and click on the Music and Arts Academy logo.
