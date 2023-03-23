MOREHEAD CITY — A three-vehicle accident tied up traffic for 50 minutes Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 70 and Highway 24, with no injuries reported.
According to Morehead City Patrol Capt. Tim Guthrie, the accident occurred at 7:24 a.m., and happened when a 17-year-old from Havelock was driving a 2012 Ford sedan east on U.S. 70 and failed to stop at the steady red light at the intersection of N.C .24. Due to the age, the name of that driver is not being released.
The sedan entered the intersection, colliding with the front of a 2003 Chevrolet truck driven by Jeremy Asdenti of Morehead City. Asdenti was traveling south from Bridges Street Extension to N.C. 24 on a green light.
A 2012 Toyota truck, driven by Marvin Allen of Willow Spring, was also traveling south from Bridges Street. Extension to N.C. 24 beside the 2003 Chevrolet truck. The sedan also collided with the 2012 Toyota truck.
All three vehicles came to rest on the south side of the intersection, causing all of the southbound traffic to N.C. 24 to be halted. One lane of the northbound traffic to Bridges Street Extension was also blocked, and a single lane of U.S. 70 East was obstructed.
All three vehicles were towed from the scene, and there were no injuries reported. The 17-year-old driver of the 2012 Ford sedan was cited for a red light violation.
