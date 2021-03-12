County Planning Commission recommends former church rezoning

BEAUFORT — Despite continued pushback from nearby residents, the Carteret County Planning Commission voted Monday to recommend a rezoning request that could result in a business occupying a former church property located off Highway 24.
The planning commission met Monday evening at the administration complex in Beaufort to consider the request from Island Church of Emerald Isle to rezone a roughly 1-acre property at 3095 Highway 24 from R-15M (single-family residential) to R-B (residential business) district.
The commission has seen slightly different versions of the rezoning request several times already, previously recommending denial of a request to rezone the parcel to B-3, or general business district. The Carteret County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on the matter at its January meeting, voting at the time to remand it back to the planning commission after several neighbors spoke in strong opposition.
As recommended by County Commissioner Robin Comer, the applicants changed the rezoning request to R-B, a more restrictive zoning classification than the B-3 zoning that had been requested earlier. Many of those who previously opposed the rezoning did so because they felt the B-3 classification allows uses that would be detrimental to the area, such as a convenience store or bar/club. Those who spoke Monday said they still did not agree with the proposition.
“I think we could do better,” said Spillman Grice, whose has multiple properties that abut the church parcel. “…R-B does relieve some of the things that (were) in the other zoning level, but at this time we’d like to leave it (as residential).”
Other nearby residents said they were concerned about the potential for increased traffic in the area and for safety of the community, which many described as “tight-knit.”
Island Church of Emerald Isle Pastor Paul Ortiz has appeared on behalf of the applicant at previous meetings, including the most recent county commissioners’ meeting, but he was not present Monday. He has stated the church has been trying to sell the property for around three years with no luck, largely due to its current residential zoning.
“I think the church is really trying to be accommodating to y’all as neighbors,” planning commission member Scott Eckholdt said Monday. “…Them coming back and reducing the zoning to this residential-business zoning significantly removes a lot of unwanted business that I wouldn’t want in my backyard either, so I understand your concerns there, but I think that they’re trying to be a good neighbor to do the best that they can to make the property marketable.”
After a brief deliberation, Mr. Eckholdt made the motion to recommend the rezoning, with member Bruce Rogers seconding. The motion carried 4-1, with member Eddy Myers casting the sole dissenting vote.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the request at its April regular meeting.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
