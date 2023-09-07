RALEIGH — Of the six Carteret County-based products nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest, two made it into the semifinals of the small business category.
One of the two is the Crab Pot Christmas Tree – made in Smyrna – which finished second in the small business category in 2022.
The trees, popular all around the country, are made by Fisherman Creations.
The other is Pristine Deep Ocean Bluewater Pinch Finishing Sea Salt, made by Atlantic Beach Salt Co. The company says it makes “the purest unrefined sea salt possible, using water that is far from land beyond the reach of the turbidity of manmade pollutants associated with rainwater runoff and river flows.”
The Carteret County products that were nominated but did not make the semifinals are 350 Cheese Straws, made in Beaufort; Bogue Sound Watermelons; Jake & Meta Designs Calendars, made in Morehead City; and Mamasita’s Gourmet White Corn Tortilla Chips, made in Newport
To vote, go to: https://coolestthingmadeinnc.com/.
To quickly find a particular nominee, utilize the search bar in the voting grid.
Those who want to vote can do so daily until each round closes by providing a valid email address.
In 2020, the chamber launched the “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition to celebrate North Carolina’s vital manufacturing community and champion the next generation of manufacturers and creators by raising awareness about the rewarding careers of modern manufacturing.
Last year, the online contest began with 80 nominees, and after three rounds of public voting totaling 46,000 votes, the Caterpillar Cat® track loader and beachBub umbrella system earned the top spots, earning 6,397 and 5,436 votes, respectively.
The N.C. Chamber says the contest spotlights North Carolina’s cutting-edge manufacturing industry, an industry that generates more than 17% of the gross state product and employs more than 10% of the state’s workforce.
The winning products will be revealed on Thursday, Oct. 5, the day before National Manufacturing (MFG) Day. October is Manufacturing Month, and MFG Day, organized nationally by the National Association of Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Institute, highlights the rewarding career opportunities of modern manufacturing.
In addition to receiving a trophy, the victorious companies and products will be featured in N.C Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts, social and digital media, among additional statewide publicity efforts.
There are 130 products on the list this year.
