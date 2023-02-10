BEAUFORT — A tearful County Board of Education member Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Stacy encouraged county students and school staff to honor the one-year anniversary of the tragic plane crash that took the lives of four East Carteret High School students by wearing camouflage Feb. 13 to commemorate their love of duck hunting.

The students were among eight people, including six Down East residents, killed on Feb. 13, 2022 when the plane carrying them, returning from a waterfowl hunt at Lake Mattamuskeet, went down three miles east of Drum Inlet along Cape Lookout National Seashore.

“This horrific loss has affected so many people in our county and schools, especially my people,” Chadwick, the Down East representative on the Board of Education, said during the board’s meeting Feb. 7 in the school system’s central office.

In addition, Chadwick asked Superintendent Richard Paylor to read a proclamation adopted by county commissioners in January proclaiming Feb. 13 Youth Waterfowl & Day of Remembrance Day, which he did.

As well as board members honoring those who died in the plane crash, Atlantic Elementary School will host a memorial ceremony and tree planting at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 in front of the school. Plaques will be placed in front of five live oak trees to honor the four students and Stephanie Fulcher of Sea Level, mother of one of the students who died in the crash. All previously attended Atlantic Elementary.

In addition, there will be a Down East Duck Run starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 in Atlantic to honor Fulcher’s memory.

The passengers who lost their lives that fateful day were Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level; Fulcher’s son Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Fulcher’s partner Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic; pilot Ernest “Teen” Durwood Rawls, 67, of Greenville; and Rawls’ son Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville.

The four students who died attended East Carteret High School (ECHS) at the time of the accident.

Atlantic Elementary School Principal Greg Guthrie said he knew all four of the students and Fulcher, and some of the students’ siblings still attend there.

“When we were looking at the one-year anniversary, we wanted to do something to remember them and pay tribute to them,” Guthrie said Feb. 8. “We are in the process of replacing crepe myrtle trees with live oaks in front of the school and thought that planting the trees would be a fitting way to remember them. We are also having plaques placed in front of each tree.”

Guthrie added that they have opened the event to the general public.

“This is something that everybody remembers where they were when they heard the news about the crash,” he said. “This impacted so many people, and we wanted to open this to the community.”

ECHS Principal Jay Westbrook said his school was planning to do private events to honor the memory of the students.

“We wanted to celebrate the legacy of these kids and their impact on East Carteret and the community,” Westbrook said. “A lot of our students are still affected by the accident, and it’s been thanks to support from the community that our school is still healing. These kids will forever be a part of East Carteret and will always be Mariners (ECHS mascot).”

To honor the students, four blue ribbons hang in front of the school’s main office and four crab pot trees with blue ribbons have been placed in front of the school.

During the school board meeting, Board of Education Chairman Brittany Wheatly said the students will always be remembered.

“Those children will never be forgotten,” she said. “There are (blue) ribbons everywhere.”

Following the crash, there was an outpouring of support for the families and ECHS, including a sea of blue ribbons hung across the county and state to support the school. Students not only in Carteret County, but across the state and nation, also wore camouflage to show support for the grieving families. Many flew flags at half-staff to honor the victims as well.

The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island initially set up an account to help the families, and First Methodist Church in Morehead City offered to pay funeral expenses for the victims.

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum Executive Director Karen Amspacher said one year later, the painful memories of the crash are still evident in the Down East communities.

“The shock of Feb. 13, 2022 still remains. A year later, the broken hearts of the families and friends of those lost that dreary Sunday afternoon continue to be a shared burden of the people of Down East,” she said. “It seems every week brings a birthday, a holiday, a ballgame, a scout meeting, an occasion of some kind that reminds everyone of the losses that have defined this past year. Even the small everyday things are a reason to remember those boys’ smiling faces and the many ways they touched so many.”

The families of the four ECHS students, plus Fulcher, recently settled their wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million. The families were represented by Andrew C. Robb of Robb & Robb LLC.

Attorneys for the families filed dismissals with the court in Carteret County on Jan. 26, reflecting that the agreed settlement amount of $15 million had been paid by the companies that employed the pilot and owned the plane. The settling defendants in the lawsuits are EDP Management Group LLC, Green Assets Inc., both of Wilmington, and the Estate of Ernest “Teen” Durwood Rawls, the pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary accident report revealed that the airplane had reached an altitude of 4,700 feet and was climbing quickly before radar contact was lost. The lawsuit alleged that pilot Rawls disregarded the instructions of Air Traffic Control, flew into restricted airspace in bad weather conditions with no visibility and became spatially disoriented.

The Pilatus PC-12 plane took off on Feb. 13, 2022 from Hyde County Airport on the mainland near the Pamlico Sound. The plane was headed across the sound to Beaufort, along the southern edge of the Outer Banks in Carteret County when it went down.

Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.