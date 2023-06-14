GLOUCESTER — On June 10, the Gloucester Community Center presented four East Carteret High School seniors $1,000 scholarship awards to help pay for their chosen schools of higher learning.
Pictured from left to right are Josiah Hynes, winner of the Erma and Wermund Hansen Scholarship; Paul Lewis, winner of the Woodrow and Mary Dudley Price Scholarship; Jacob Nelson, winner of the Hansen Technical and Trade Scholarship; and Alisha Tosto, winner of the Teaching Appreciation Scholarship.
Barbara Garrity-Blake of the community center said the recipients were guests of honor at the center’s annual June Chicken BBQ Dinner fundraiser at the Gloucester Community Center.
