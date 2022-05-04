CEDAR POINT — Fifteen years after purchasing 28 acres of land for a store in Cedar Point on May 4, 2007, the Walmart Corp. is moving on.
According to Cedar Point Town Manager David Rief, the company, which eventually built and opened a store on Highway 24 in Swansboro in 2018, is selling the land it bought for a store it never built to a Louisiana firm that is moving forward with some development plans for the property on the east side of Old Highway 58.
Wal-Mart Stores East, LP, filed requests with the town in April to subdivide 13.1 acres of the property into five outparcels and one open space and to rezone it all from B-3 (planned business, intended for retail shopping centers) to (B-1) (general business).
Mr. Rief said Walmart is selling its entire 28-acre tract at the intersection of Old Highway 58 and Highway 24 to a New Orleans-based LLC formed solely for this project, CP Development Co., LLC.
The town planning board got its first look at the proposals during its monthly meeting Tuesday night in the town hall and voted unanimously to recommend the subdivision and 4-2 to recommend town commissioners approve the rezoning.
A public hearing will be held on Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall, before commissioners can vote.
There are no requests yet for rezoning or subdivision of the other 15 acres on the west side of Old Highway 58.
The 13-acre tract, according to the Carteret County tax office, is valued at $1.14 million, while the 15-acre tract is valued at $1.65 million.
Engineer Jonathan McDaniel presented the requests to the planning board for Walmart and the potential developer.
Mr. Rief said the common area, so far, will remain open space, and one of the five outparcels is expected to be an indoor climate-controlled mini-storage.
He added that he’s been told other companies are interested in the outparcels, but the rezoning and subdivision applicant has not disclosed those companies.
The 28 acres of land are on both sides of the intersection. The tract extends north to Sherwood Avenue, near the old Cedar Point Gymnastics Building and the Safrit’s Building Supply facility, across Sherwood from the Western Fire and EMS Department.
Mr. Rief said Wednesday many people “have had their eyes” on the property over the year and called the proposed development potentially a big change that would bring in significant tax revenue.
In the rezoning application, Mr. McDaniel, of Tidewater Associates, states that the B-1 zoning “is necessary to support storage use proposed for the west parcel, and the B1 zone proposed for the north portion of the property is to blend the surrounding zones once the proposed commercial subdivision occurs.
“As part of the purchase agreement for the entire 28.15 acres from Walmart, storage use must be allowed for one of the proposed outparcel commitments. Rezoning of the west parcel to B1 as proposed will ultimately allow storage use (with further special-use permit) and help support purchase of the entire property and anticipated commercial subdivision.”
He wrote that the project will be good for the town.
“The Town of Cedar Point is set to gain significant commercial tax base and commercial businesses as a result of the rezone and anticipated commercial subdivision,” he stated.
The subdivision application shows a proposed road relocation of Old Highway 58 from the east side of Truist (formerly BB&T) to the west side.
“The developer has been informed by NCDOT that the road relocation would need to occur prior to any development of the 10.91-acre tract directly behind Truist,” Mr. Rief wrote in a memo to the planning board.
“Before any relocation would occur, the planning board would review a subdivision request for that parcel.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
