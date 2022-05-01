Charges were filed April 14 – 22 against these individuals by the departments listed according to the records in the clerk of court’s office in Beaufort.
Carteret County
Haylei Maree Brown, 32, Morehead City, charged April 14 with one count of probation violation.
Tonya Marie Stone, 38, Morehead City, charged April 14 with one count of domestic criminal trespassing, one count of second degree trespassing, one count of resisting a public officer, one count of malicious conduct by a prisoner throwing objects, one count of first degree burglary, one count of breaking and/or entering and one count of injury to real property.
Michael John Turner Jr., 32, Newport, charged April 14 with two counts of probation violation.
Bailey Elaine Pope, 24, Newport, charged April 15 with one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Patrick Baines Grandy Jr., 27, Harkers Island, charged April 16 with one count of simple assault, one count of cyberstalking and one count of second degree trespassing.
Jason Spencer Allen, 51, Clayton, charged April 18 with one count of driving with a revoked license for a non-impaired revocation.
Timothy Scott Greene, 45, Stella, charged April 18 with one count of driving while impaired.
Kelli Wells Harper, 28, Beaufort, charged April 18 with one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Christopher Mikel Heuser, 28, Beaufort, charged April 18 with one count of driving while impaired.
Mattie Ann Avery Lewis, 35, New Bern, charged April 18 with one count of larceny by employee, two counts with trafficking in opium or heroin and one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.
Herman Martin Rivenbark Jr., 56, Newport, charged April 18 with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Kelli Wells Harper, 28, Beaufort, charged April 19 with one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mila Fulcher Mattice, 54, Harkers Island, charged April 19 with one count of misdemeanor stalking.
Clark Horatio Murray Jr., 25, Newport, charged April 19 with one count of driving with a revoked license for a non-impaired revocation and one count of speeding.
Christopher Michael Perzyna, 48, Hubert, charged April 19 with one count of driving with a revoked license for a non-impaired revocation.
Enrico Fuentes Rivera Jr., 37, Hubert, charged April 19 with one count of driving with a revoked license for a non-impaired revocation.
Matthew John Sparrow, 42, Jacksonville, charged April 19 with one count of abandonment of an animal.
Erick Anthony Sproule, 47, Newport, charged April 19 with one count of assault on a child under 12 years old and one count of disorderly conduct.
Christian Jordan Gillikin, 24, Stella, charged April 20 with one count of defrauding a drug and alcohol test.
Kristophor James Allan Laursen, 27, Beaufort, charged April 20 with one count of obstructing justice.
Andrea Michelle Pepler, 45, Atlantic Beach, charged April 20 with one count of criminal contempt.
Jose Marcos Martinez Arrendondo, 31, Morehead City, charged April 21 with one count of assault on a female.
Rodney Paul Gillikin Jr., 47, Beaufort, charged April 21 with one count of driving with an expired registration and one count of driving with expired vehicle inspection.
Jack Wayne Hunter Jr., 54, Beaufort, charged April 21 with one count of driving with a revoked license.
Robert Allen Smith, 29, Havelock, charged April 21 with one count of driving while impaired.
Tiffany Nicole Williams, 36, Beaufort, charged April 21 with one count of harassing phone calls.
Scott Coleman Wright, 54, Newport, charged April 21 with one count of assault on a female.
Morehead City
Laura Katherine Fuquay, 33, Gloucester, charged April 15 with one count of driving while impaired, one count of hit-and-run by failing to stop after causing property damage, one count of possession of an open container after consuming alcohol, one count of possession of and displaying an altered revoked drivers license, one count of driving with a revoked license for an impaired revocation and one count of failure to reduce speed.
Beaufort
Jay Thomas Jones, 34, Beaufort, charged April 15 with one count of driving while impaired.
Joseph Michael Tucker, 56, Atlanta, Ga., charged April 16 with intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
William Blake Perkins, 30, Swansboro, charged April 20 with one count of larceny of a firearm, one count of felony larceny and one count of possession of and receiving stolen property as a certified felon.
Jazmin Leanne Murrell, 32, Morehead City, charged April 21 with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggressive driving and one count of failure to reduce speed.
NC Highway Patrol
Victor Baena Ramirez, 27, Roseboro, charged April 15 with one count of driving while impaired.
Jose Alexander Gutierrez Juarez, 20, Newport, charged April 18 with one count of driving while impaired and one count of driving after consuming alcohol.
Emerald Isle
Austin Lee Hero, 21, Milton, Fla., charged April 17 with one count of intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
Joseph Andrew Mehl, 32, Hubert, charged April 21 with one count of breaking and/or entering.
Atlantic Beach
Connie Graeson Ford, 22, Raleigh, charged April 17 with one count of intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
John Andrew Von Thaden, 59, Atlantic Beach, charged April 22 with one count of driving while impaired.
Cape Carteret
Ethan Garrett Fawley, 22, Lexington Park, Mld., charged April 19 with two counts of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, one count of altering serial numbers, one count of driving with a revoked license for a non-impaired revocation, one count of following too closely and one count of driving left of center.
