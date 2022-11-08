BEAUFORT — A nine-month goodwill tour sailing from the Great Lakes to the Bahamas — and then back — will include a stop next week along the Crystal Coast.
Capt. Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay. The couple and their crew will also host a slideshow presentation about the building of the Huron Jewel Nov. 10 in the auditorium of the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Both programs are free. A donation of $10 is suggested to help support the crew.
The stop and the program are a part of the couple’s Dream Inspiration Tour, which is designed to inspire others to make their own dreams a reality.
“If you don’t name your dream, it will never happen,” Julie said. “What do you want to do in life?”
For Hugh, a tall ship captain, that meant building his own schooner.
Sailing and building since he was 4 years old, Hugh started designing in 2015 a shallow-draft, 78-foot, two-masted centerboard schooner. That sailboat design, he determined, would be optimal for their home waters of the Great Lakes and Drummond Island, located on the eastern end of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
To go from design to completion, Hugh quit his job, and the couple emptied their bank and retirement accounts. They worked almost seven days a week for two-and-a-half years. As a result of that work, plus the drop-in help of more than 50 volunteers, they launched and christened Schooner Huron Jewel in June 2018.
“If you stand around and just talk about what you want to achieve, it will never get done,” Hugh said. “You have to actually do it. You have to make it happen, and there’s no time better than the present.”
Huron Jewel, Hugh's ninth and largest boat, was used for day sails and overnight trips in Michigan. However, the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to public trips in 2020. Instead, the Coverts and their crew sailed the Great Lakes, bringing the schooner to people’s backyards and encouraging them to follow their own dreams.
Julie said they realized they were making a difference — bringing joy and inspiration during a challenging time. The slower pace, she added, gave many the time to reflect on what is important. Recognizing this, the Coverts and their crew set out on a nine-month voyage to encourage people to name their dream, follow their dream and make it happen. Over the course of more than 8,000 nautical miles and at each of their more than 40 planned ports of call, they will tell their story to thousands, encouraging them to live their own dreams.
“We love going to small towns,” Julie said. “We want people to come see the ship, be inspired and realize that they can make their own dreams a possibility.”
For more information on Huron Jewel, follow their journey on Facebook and Instragram, @ditallship, or visit ditallship.com. For more information about the tours or the presentation, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
The N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort reflects coastal life and interprets lighthouses and lifesaving stations, the seafood industry, motorboats and more. Studies in marine life, science and ecology are available for all ages. The Beaufort Museum is the repository for artifacts from Blackbeard’s wrecked flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, among them cannons, grenades, belt buckles and beads. The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center teaches boatbuilding for all ages.
The museum, located at 315 Front St. in Beaufort, is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The museum is open to the public with free admission. Donations are always appreciated. For more information about the museum, call 252-504-7740 or visit www.ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
The N.C. Maritime Museum system is comprised of the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, the N.C. Maritime Museum at Beaufort and the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport. All three museums are part of the Division of State History Museums in the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The system website is www.ncmaritimemuseums.com.
