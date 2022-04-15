NEWPORT — Newport town staff and council announced Thursday, April 14 several changes to its meeting schedule.
The strategic planning meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 has been cancelled. The council will instead hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. that day at the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The council will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. It’s also scheduled to approved closed session minutes from the April 4 and April 19 closed sessions.
The council will also hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., April 20. The meeting agenda includes a discussion of the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, a closed session to discuss personnel matters, after which the council may take action after coming back into open session and approve minutes for that closed session.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.