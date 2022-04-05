school honor rolls

The following students were named to the third-quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Beaufort Elementary School:
Third grade: Hazael Andrew, Amiyah Annius, Sydney Applegate, James Connell, Christopher Devone, Karlyn Ensminger, Brooke Forsberg, Nathan Frisbee, Margaret Guy, Catherine Hall, Petra Hargrave, Mason Haynes, Alfred Hogwood, Urijah Johner, Jaslyn Jones, Daniela Leon-Hernandez, McKinley Lupton, Wesley Mayo, Riley Propst, Sadie Salter, Jacob Smith and Lillian Westmoreland.
Fourth grade: Aiden Busby, Landor Chilton, Kylie Golden, Phillip Goodwin III, Morgan Hanna, Austin Hazlewood, Carleno Held, Hadley Henriksen, Jenavecia Johnson, Verity Kot, Joslynn Lobland, Gage Long, Hudson Paylor, Cooper Phillips, Beckett Piner, Porter Sabiston, Claire Simmons, Kaidyn Stanley, Anthony Walker, Charles Walker, Genevieve Wallace and Katelyn Witham.
Fifth grade: Emanie Dawson, Samuel Ganey, India Horvat, Finn Lupton, Gabriel Moss, Jacey Piner, Leah Ponder, Mazie Ninke, Jacey Piner, Leah Ponder, Samuel Resendiz-Martinez, Willa Sherman, Ashton Steelman, Lydia West-moreland, George Wheatly, Maddox Willis and Vivian Willis.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Gerardo Banda-Hernandez, Jayden Banta, Scarlett Barwick, Kinzlee Busby, Sophia Castro, Mollie Cuthrell, Madison Dagnino Gray, Jordan Gibbs, Samuel Hooper, Jaden Locklear, Addison Long, Charnella Mahaffey, Dustin Mendelson, Molly Midgette, Michael Naples, Treyquan Oden, Olivia Pawelczyk, Lilly Piner, Cameron Smith, Cadence Williams, Isabella Willis and Annabell Yates Forbes.
Fourth grade: Parker Adkins, Jacob Alaniz, Corbin Baker, Hudson Basher, Jillian Bellard, Cadence Brittingham, Hope Burdick, Carson Cates, Aiden Cooper, Catherine Cuthrell, Richard Davis, Zoraida Hernandez-Gallegos, Colton Hunt, Kyson Jones, Kipton Long, Aryanna Marohn, Kaylie Marquez, Sydney McLamb, Jonathan Murphy, Vincent Nguyen, Derek Nimchuk, Malachi Oden, Ecelyn Price, Izabella Rasmussen, Abigale Stephenson, Emerson Teel, Samuel Wheatly, Ashton Willis, Charles Willis and Emily Willis.
Fifth grade: Isabel Barnes, Troy Bates, Lawson Bourbeau, Meredith Buttry, Lily Davis, Conlan Elson, Colton Forsberg, Aleceya Frazier, June Guthrie, JoyceAnn Jensen, Audrey Johnson, Briley Langermann, Kurtis Lutz, Jack Mason, Saniyah Morris, Gunner Nelson, Paisley Simpson, Kennedy Smith and Mariah Taylor.
