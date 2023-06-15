CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Police Department has received body cameras, and the contractor, ECI Communications, should soon install the equipment to connect the cameras to officers’ vehicles.
Town Manager Frank Rush updated town commissioners on the progress during their meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
“The body cameras will be connected to the police vehicles and will be automatically activated when the lights and sirens are activated in the vehicle,” Rush said. “Once the necessary equipment is installed in the vehicles, police department staff will receive training to use the new body cameras.”
The manager said he’s hopeful the officers will begin using the cameras by July 1.
Another technical improvement is also underway in the police department. Police staff are still awaiting final approval from the state for an anticipated grant for new mobile data terminals in all patrol vehicles.
“We expect to receive approximately $25,000 for the purchase and installation of seven new mobile data terminals,” Rush said.
And the police department isn’t the department getting a tech update.
Rush said the town’s website will get a major upgrade soon, courtesy of a contract with CivicPlus. Town staff are working closely with the company on the design and implementation of the website.
“We have signed off on the overall design,” Rush said. “Work to finalize the content and navigation is ongoing, and we hope to unveil the new website to the board and public at the Aug. 14 meeting.”
Even before the new website goes up, there have been improvements to the old one in recent weeks, as town staff can now accept zoning permit applications and other town applications online.
Rush said the town can now accept credit card payments online.
“Thus far, these processes seem to be working reasonably well, and we continue to work through any hiccups,” the manager said. “We will be integrating these processes into the town's new website, and we plan to offer 2024 boat ramp passes via this online platform in November and December.
Finally, Rush said the town’s new computers and network and new phone system in town hall should be operational sometime in July, increasing efficiency for employees and the public.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.