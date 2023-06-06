Randall Franks will be the featured motivational speaker during the N.C. DARE Officers Association In-service Training Conference, June 12-16, at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Atlantic Beach.
Franks is known best for his role as “Officer Randy Goode” from the TV drama "In the Heat of the Night.”’ The National DARE Officers Association made him an Honorary DARE Officer because of his dedication in speaking to tens of thousands of students about living a drug-free life.
Franks shared, “It’s my honor to speak at this event on how encouragers helped me keep on the straight and narrow and live a drug-free life. I don’t think there’s a family that hasn’t been touched by alcohol and/or drugs. We need ways to encourage each other and try to make a difference. Hopefully, we can reach one person, then another and another.”
In addition to being an actor, Franks is an award-winning author of nine books, a journalist, a syndicated columnist, and a bluegrass musician and singer. Through his Share America Foundation, Franks inspires youth to learn and share the music of Appalachia.
“I look forward to sharing a little bit of music,” Franks added.
Georgia, his home state, honored him for his service and philanthropy to the people of Georgia for helping raise millions to assist those in need. Franks has starred in three series and in 18 films for Hallmark, CBS and Up TV. His latest release is “American’s Creed,” a short patriotic documentary.
