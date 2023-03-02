CAPE CARTERET — A new bulkhead is in place and an old restroom building has been demolished at Ferry Landing Park at the end of Lejeune Road in Cape Carteret.
Town Manager Frank Rush said this week the work was done by G.W. Moore Construction/Norris Marine Construction of Swansboro and included installation of 230 linear feet of new bulkhead.
The vinyl bulkhead replaces an older, deteriorated wooden bulkhead and results in the entire 330 feet of shoreline at the park being protected.
Town commissioners voted 5-0 in January to approve the long-needed project at a contract cost of $55,200. The company that did the work was the lowest of three bidders.
The park, on Bogue Sound and a canal, is a part of the town’s history, as the site it occupies was the landing for the old ferry used to transport people from western Carteret County’s mainland to Emerald Isle and back before the B. Cameron Langston Bridge opened in 1971.
Cape Carteret purchased the land, about 1.5 acres, from a homeowner in May 2019 for $124,000, utilizing a state grant paired with town money. It opened in October 2021.
The town installed approximately 100 linear feet of new vinyl bulkhead along the southern extent of the park in front of the existing failing wooden bulkhead in 2021.
The park is primarily intended for use by residents of the surrounding neighborhood, but anyone can use it. It’s very popular, as folks take advantage of sunrises and sunsets over the sound. There are two large wooden swings facing Bogue Sound, plus picnic tables and a grill.
In addition, the town recently demolished the old restroom building at the park and is planning additional improvements in the future, according to Rush.
After the February board of commissioners’ meeting, Commissioner Steve Martin said Ted Williams and Ty Crowder of Sand Dollar Homes had agreed to demolish the restroom building and build a picnic shelter, all at no cost to the town.
The town is in the process of forming an ad hoc committee to recommend additional improvements at this park and others.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.