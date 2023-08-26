ATLANTIC BEACH — Beach driving is permitted from October 1 through March 15 from dawn to dusk. The main beach driving entrances are at Henderson Blvd. on the east and Raleigh Ave. on the west. An official Town of Atlantic Beach beach driving permit is required on the beach at all times.
Annual beach permits will be available for purchase at Town Hall beginning in late September. Passes are sold for $50 (AB residents/property owners), $100 (Carteret County residents/property owners), and $125 (outside of Carteret County residents/property owners). A valid driver's license and registration card for a four-wheel-drive vehicle must be presented at the time of purchase. ATV’s are not allowed to drive on the beach at any time.
Beach driving is allowed from October 1st through March 15. Annual beach permits are now available for purchase for $50 (AB residents), $100 (Carteret County residents), and $125 (Outside of Carteret County residents) at Town Hall during regular business hours or online here. County of residency will be based on the registration card. All permits purchased online will be mailed during regular business hours. A valid drivers license and registration card for a four-wheel drive vehicle must be presented at time of purchase. ATV’s are not allowed to drive on the beach at any time.
AB residents aged 65 and older may receive one free permit. The four-wheel drive vehicle which is to be permitted must be registered to the AB resident/property owner.
Handicapped persons of any age (whether they are Atlantic Beach residents / taxpayers or not) are eligible for one free permit. Handicapped persons in addition to providing copies of vehicle registration and drivers license must also provide a copy of their handicap placard AND DMV registration card for their placard. The four-wheel drive vehicle which is to be permitted must be registered to the handicapped person.
Purple Heart Recipients are eligible for one free permit and must provide proof that they have been awarded the decoration. The following is accepted as proof: Defense Department Form 214, discharge papers, military personnel records, orders or award certificates. These articles of proof are the same as allowed by the VA. The four-wheel drive vehicle which is to be permitted must be registered to the Purple Heart Recipient.
Commercial fishermen are eligible for one free PASS and must provide a copy of the front and back of the commercial fishing license. The four-wheel drive vehicle which is to be permitted must be registered to the Commercial fisherman. This pass is not the beach driving permit, but will allow free access to the beach strand while actively commercial fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.