Emerald Isle officials swear in 3 commissioners, mayor and present top state honor to Barber

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials swore in two reelected commissioners, one new board member and a new mayor, capping Tuesday night by presented outgoing Mayor Eddie Barber the state’s highest civilian honor.
Incumbent commissioners Mark Taylor and Candace Dooley, new Commissioner Jamie Vogel and Mayor Jason Holland took their oaths of office during the town commission’s monthly session in its meeting room and virtually via Zoom and Facebook.
After the swearing-in ceremonies, Mayor Holland presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, to an emotional Mr. Barber, who chose not to run for reelection after serving two consecutive four-year terms. He presided over the town during the worst hurricane in recent years – Florence in September 2018 – and the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m overwhelmed. Thank you so much,” a clearly surprised and weeping Mr. Barber said after receiving the proclamation from Mr. Holland. “I tried every day to be a good mayor and a good servant.”
The board also presented Mr. Barber a photo of an Emerald Isle sunset.
The new commission voted 5-0 to elect Commissioner Floyd Messer, first elected in 2001, to continue as mayor pro tem. His seat was not up for election this year, nor was the seat held by Commissioner Steve Finch.
Mr. Messer said it was an honor to be chosen mayor pro tem again and welcomed the new board of commissioners.
Outgoing Commissioner Jim Normile chose not to run for reelection.
During the commissioners’ comments at the end of the meeting, Ms. Vogel said she was looking forward to serving the town and its residents and congratulated the others elected. She also thanked staff for putting together a great night of celebration.
Mr. Holland thanked those who voted and pledged to put in a “110 percent” effort into providing good leadership to the board and town. He thanked Mr. Barber for his service and for spending time with him “and opening his mind” to help him get ready.
Commissioners also honored Mr. Normile, who was appointed to the board in August 2014 after the death of Nita Hedreen and was elected to two-year terms in 2017 and 2019. Before that, he’d been on the planning board and board of adjustment.
Mr. Taylor thanked the residents of Emerald Isle for “their trust and support. I don’t take it lightly,” he added. “I will continue to work with all of you.”
Ms. Dooley said she was “very excited to be sworn in for another four years” and is ready to continue working for betterment of the town.
Mr. Holland finished with 793 votes, while Doug Starcke received 561 in the Nov. 2 mayoral race.
In the commission race, Mr. Taylor got 914 votes, Ms. Dooley got 960 and Ms. Vogel got 599. Other commission candidates were Josh Sawyer, Travis Speight and Jeff Ward.
