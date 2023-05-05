The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. May 8 in the County Health Department conference room. The agenda includes presentations on the 2023-24 Health Department and Department of Social Services budgets.
Other agenda items include an update about a substance misuse education campaign by Brooke Barnhill, overdose prevention coordinator for the health department, a bad debt write-off presentation, approval of 2023 Consolidated Human Services Operation Procedures, and reports by directors of the of the Consolidated Human Services Board, health department and DSS.
