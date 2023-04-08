PELETIER — The state Treasurer’s Office has informed Peletier that the town faces an audit of its books.
Mayor Dale Sowers informed town commissioners of the notification during their monthly board meeting Monday night in the town hall off Highway 58.
The mayor said the treasurer’s office informed him there was an anonymous complaint, and he does not yet know when the audit will take place.
“We’ll just show them what they want to see,” Mayor Sowers said. “Bring it on. It really doesn’t bother me.”
The other town commissioners did not comment on the issue during the meeting.
Peletier doesn’t have a town administrator or manager, just a part-time town clerk.
Mayor Sowers generally prepares the annual budget. Last June, commissioners adopted the 2022-23 budget by a 4-1 vote with then Commissioner Steven Overby the sole opposition.
The tax-and-spend plan retained the 2021-22 property tax rate of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value and the total budget was slightly lower – $165,209 – than the 2021-22 budget total of $168,850.
It included about $14,000 more in total salary for the town’s only two employees, Clerk Bea Cunningham and part-time Code Enforcement Officer Kris Jensen, a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.
Of the total proposed budget, $134,209 is for the general fund, which pays for the town’s operations, including salary, and $31,000 is Powell Bill (state-shared gas tax) revenue, which can be used only for street and street-related work.
After that June 2022 meeting, Overby, who has since resigned, said one reason he voted against the budget was the salary increases. The largest chunk of the general fund, as always, is for the salaries. That line item totaled $39,450.
The state treasurer is Dale Folwell. The state auditor is Beth Wood.
An unfavorable state audit can have dire consequences for towns. Last year, after an audit of the finances and records of the small Scotland County town of East Laurinburg, the N.C. Local Government Commission voted to revoke the town’s charter, so East Laurinburg no longer exists.
The LGC can also decide to run towns itself, and it maintains a watch list of towns in danger of facing potential action, known as the Unit Assistance List (UAL).
The LGC has existed since 1931 and was formed by the N.C. General Assembly to help municipalities manage their finances following the stock market crash of 1929.
In 2022, Newport was the only Carteret County town among the 142 municipalities statewide on the list for failing to stay current with their fiscal reports. Newport has since hired a new town manager, William Shanahan Jr.
Most of the ones on the list are rural, poor and small.
30 k in no bid contract to mayors company was bad optics. Putting dirt to dreams employee on council instead of the other anditate is bad optics, tabeling every decision " for further study" is bad optics, not enforcing fines levied for violations issued, by officer paid to do such things is bad optics. Sheesh!
