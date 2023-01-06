MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 in the Historic Camp Glenn Building on campus. Agenda items include a presentation on math and English state performance measures, curriculum admissions requirements and discussion of revisions to Board of Trustees bylaws and policies.
In addition, there will be a check presentation by Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary and presentations by CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and other administrators.
The board will also meet in closed session to discuss a confidential matter pursuant to N.C. GS 143-318.11(a)(1) and (a).
