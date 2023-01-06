PINE KNOLL SHORES — A Hubert man was arrested Jan. 3 in Pine Knoll Shores on multiple crimes that violated his parole. Officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation.
Officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation, and Alan Elam, 29, was found to be in possession of several weapons and methamphetamine.
Elam was charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with a parole violation.
