EMERALD ISLE — The next meeting of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission (MFC) will take place Nov. 16-18 at the Islander Inn in Emerald Isle. This is another important moment in the ongoing fight for fisheries management reform led by Coastal Conservation Association of N.C.
Event Details:
What: N.C .Marine Fisheries Commission public meeting.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1-5 p.m. (public comment).
Where: Islander Inn – Emerald Isle.
Earlier this fall, CCA NC launched Save Our Fisheries, a public campaign designed to inform all citizens of North Carolina about the consequences we face together, and the impact on future generations, if action isn’t taken to stem the decline of our fisheries driven by chronic overharvesting.
Importance of November meeting:
The MFC, a civilian board, will take a final vote on Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass Plan. Attempts will be made to remove the commercial gillnet restrictions currently enforced on the Neuse and Pamlico rivers. The net bans, which prohibit mass harvesting with gillnets upriver (beyond the ferry lines where the Neuse and Pamlico open into the Pamlico Sound), were put in place by the state in 2019 to boost the recovery of fish stocks that have suffered chronic declines (and the ability to reproduce) due to overharvesting in the rivers’ spawning and nursery areas.
There will be public comment heard from both sides of this issue. Private interests want the state to lift the restrictions and allow gillnets back upriver. Conservation advocates, including members of the fishing public and recreational sportsmen, will call for the net bans to remain in place to allow the resource to recover and thrive.
Why the current gillnet restrictions on the Neuse and Pamlico must remain in place:
IT IS WORKING – Numerous reports of larger and more striped bass in these areas show the net ban is having the intended effect.
BENEFITTING OTHER FISHERIES – The removal of gillnets is allowing key sections of the Pamlico and Neuse rivers to function as the nursery areas that they are. Along with striped bass, menhaden, red drum and other species are showing increased number and size.
SPECIES REMAIN IN DECLINE – Numerous important species that frequent the river habitat remain under significant harvest restrictions. They are:
River herring – Fishery has collapsed, closed since 2005, may never recover.
Sturgeon – Endangered, requires observation for interactions in large mesh gillnet fisheries
Striped bass – Under commercial and recreational harvest moratorium, so depleted that no harvest is currently allowed
Southern flounder – Under a 72% harvest reduction mandate. Public fishing season was just 30 days in 2022. Netters had 5 days.
American shad – Depleted coastwide. A primary commercial target if nets are allowed back upriver.
Striped mullet – Overfished with overfishing occurring. Another primary commercial target.
Speckled trout – Prime commercial target currently experiencing overfishing per state assessments.
CCA NC is calling for the gillnet restrictions to, not only be enforced in the upriver areas, but extended further into the Pamlico Sound to stem the decline of the resource and accelerate recovery. You can read more HERE about this issue that impacts all North Carolinians.
