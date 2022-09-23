BEAUFORT - In the wake of Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announcing his resignation Thursday, the Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the school system’s central office in Beaufort.
The purpose of the meeting will be to consider personnel matters, including the possible appointment of an interim superintendent. A part of the meeting will be in closed session. Any action will be taken in open session.
Dr. Jackson announced his resignation late Thursday after being named the new superintendent of the Buncombe County school system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.