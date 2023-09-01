Morehead City firefighters hold American flags during a 9/11 ceremony last year at Carteret Community College in Morehead City to honor the nearly 3,000 American lives lost during terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The col-lege will once again hold a commemoration event at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 on the front lawn of the Camp Glenn Building. (Cheryl Burke photo)