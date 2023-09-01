MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College invites the public to attend a brief ceremony in observance of 9/11, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 on the front lawn of the historic Camp Glenn (Foundation) building.
The program will start with the presentation of colors by the Morehead City Police Department Honor Guard, followed by the American National Anthem, led by Jonathan Williams and America the Beautiful on bagpipes.
American flags will be made available during the ceremony and throughout the day to plant along Celebration Square adjacent to the college’s 9/11 memorial. The sea of flags will remain in place during the week to honor those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, when the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks on the U.S. Two of the planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, taking down the Twin Towers. A third plane was flown into The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., while the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers wrestled back control from the hijackers.
