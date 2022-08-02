The Mill Creek Volunteer Fire and EMS Auxiliary will hold a barbecue fundraiser for the Meadows family of Mill Creek, who lost their mobile home in a fire July 5. Barbecue pork plates will be sold 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the fire department.
Tickets for the barbecue plates are $8 each and are being sold prior to the event at the fire department. They are also available from various community volunteers.
Meals, which include barbecue and all the fixings, can be eaten in or taken out the day of the event. All proceeds will be used to support the Meadows family.
