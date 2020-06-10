ATLANTIC BEACH — The Beach Run Series is a go for the 2020 season.
The first races of the annual six-event series will take place Thursday. The Beach Run features 1-mile, 5K and 10K races.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department have made a few changes to address the unique safety concerns for the longtime annual family event.
Registrations will be electronic. There will be no paper registrations. Early registration will be held on the website prior to race day at ccpr.recdesk.com for $7. Participants may also register on race day at runsignup.com for $9.
To begin the race, participants are asked to drive through the usual location: the parking lot at the circle bath house in Atlantic Beach, to pick up a race bib from a staff member, anytime between 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Participants are asked to put on the race bib and head down to the beach to start. In order to maximize social distancing, the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department will stagger start times according to a participant’s time of arrival. There will be no waiting period. The race will begin when participants arrive at the starting line.
The following Beach Run races will take place Thursday, June 25; Thursday, July 9; Thursday, July 23; Thursday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 20. The final run of the year will be followed by the awards ceremony.
To be eligible for awards, runners must participate in at least five of the six races, all of which must be the same distance. Awards will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female.
While the races can be competitive, no running experience is needed and all ages and skill levels are welcome.
Races will not be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
