MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record red hind (Epinephelus guttatus).
Christopher Rocci of Morehead City caught the 10-pound, 2.4-ounce grouper fish 45 miles offshore of Beaufort Inlet on July 27.
The previous state record red hind weighed 9 pounds, 12.1 ounces and was caught off Wrightsville Beach in 2023.
Rocci’s fish measured 25.5 inches total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail) and had a 20.25-inch girth.
He boated the fish using a Penn Ally II rod with an Okuma SLX-50WII reel with squid and pinfish on 80-pound braid.
For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.
