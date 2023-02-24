BOGUE — The Bogue planning board will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 2 in town hall to consider a request to rezone a 4.4-acre parcel on West Hilltop Road from R20 (low-density residential) to R-15M (mobile home overlay).
Town clerk and zoning administrator Shawne Southard said the lot’s owner is asking for the rezoning to place a mobile home on the property. The lot is currently vacant.
Once the planning board hears the request, they will make a recommendation to the full town council. Southard said she will also set a public hearing for interested residents to comment. That hearing will be during the March 20 town board meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. in town hall.
