MOREHEAD CITY - Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 2, Carteret Community College facilities will be closed for in-person services. Classes originally scheduled on these dates will either meet remotely or at a rescheduled day and time. Instructors will contact affected students with further details.
Regular college operations will resume Oct. 3.
