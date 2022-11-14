NEWPORT — Members of All Saints Anglican Church in Newport recently worked with two schools to collect 500 pounds of candy to donate to troops overseas for their Christmas care packages.
Students at Beaufort Elementary School and Morehead City Primary School collected the candy, and members of All Saints Anglican Church sorted the sweet treats and delivered them to NC PACKS 4 PATRIOTS in Ayden on Nov. 10.
Twelve church members sorted candy, with four members delivering the items, including U.S. Army veteran Bob Ethridge, who had his trailer loaded down with tasty treats.
