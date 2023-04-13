The annual spring plant sale is an event that gardeners and would be gardeners anticipate as they have for the past twenty-five years as they search the plant offerings provided by the Carteret County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.
On Friday, April 14 from noon until 4 pm (No early birds, please!) and on Saturday, April 15 from 8am until 4 pm this year’s sale gets underway. The grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner Street will be filled with vegetables, herbs, houseplants, native plants, annuals and perennial ornamentals.
Master Gardener volunteers welcome questions and can help with plant selections and offer advice about plants that will thrive in this area. Proceeds from the sale of plants and gardening gloves support the Extension Master Gardener Annual Scholarship.
We invite you to meet with old friends and make new ones as you celebrate spring in delightful Beaufort by the Sea. All gardeners are optimists and dreamers and anyone of any age can find joy in nurturing flowers, shrubs, or vegetables that they have planted in their own yard, pot, or hanging basket.
The Carteret County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association is under the auspices of NC State Extension
