BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a workshop at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9 to discuss the 2023-24 capital and operating budget request. The workshop will be in the administrative office at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort. No action will be taken during the workshop.
