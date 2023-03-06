schools

The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a workshop at 11 a.m. March 9 to discuss the 2023-24 capital and operating budget request at the system’s administrative offices in Beaufort. (Cheryl Burke photo)

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a workshop at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9 to discuss the 2023-24 capital and operating budget request. The workshop will be in the administrative office at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort. No action will be taken during the workshop.

