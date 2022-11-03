The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission, when it meets Nov. 17, is expected to discuss proposed amendments to rules on floating structures for shellfish farmers.
The quarterly meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The commission’s advisory committee is to meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 in the same location. Agendas for both meetings are on the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management website.
Also during the meeting, the commission is to hear proposed amendments to rules on septic tanks seaward of the vegetation line and an inland waters boundary update. Members are also expected to consider approving fiscal analyses for expanded exemption for beach mats and land use plan enforceable policies.
The commission establishes policies for the North Carolina Coastal Management Program and adopts rules for both Coastal Area Management Act, or CAMA, and the N.C. Dredge and Fill Act. The commission designates areas of environmental concern, adopts rules and policies for coastal development within those areas, and certifies local land use plans. The Division of Coastal Management supports the commission, implements its rules and issues CAMA permits.
