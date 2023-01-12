MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College recently announced students named to its president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
The president’s list is composed of students who completed a minimum of 12 credit hours (nine for summer semester) and did not receive any grade below an “A.”
The vice president’s list is composed of students who completed at least 12 credit hours (nine for summer semester) and earned a “B” average without any grades being below “C.”
Students named to the president’s list are:
Associate in Arts: Kevin Hutchison, Beaufort; Sabrina Huneycutt, Gloucester; Jennifer Byrd, Greenville; Lyndsi Porcuna, Hannah Rodriguez, Havelock; Angus Withee, Morehead City; Mason Franks, Nashville; Austin Davis, Emily Thompson, Dawn Trombley, Newport; Skylar Bagley, Clara Reynolds, Stella; Michael Tata, Swansboro.
Associate in General Education-Nursing: Brittany Irvine, Harkers Island.
Associate in Science: London Anderson, Beaufort; Sean Huff, Havelock; Alexander Grigoriciuc, Lauren L’Etoile, Morehead City; Caitlan Mahnke, Zachary Newell, Newport.
Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts: Meadow Galbo, Morehead City.
Aquaculture Technology: Sean Gilchrist, Beaufort; Rebecca Seibel, Morehead City; Kenneth Smith, New Bern; Erin D’Amelio, Newport.
Automotive Systems Technology: Jeffrey Rzycki, Morehead City; James Mullins, Pine Knoll Shores.
Baking and Pastry Arts: McKenzie Leinweber, Kings Mountain; Megan Cereijo, Matthew Larson, Newport.
Basic Law Enforcement Training (Certificate): Jeremiah Davis, Havelock; William Boyette, Morehead City; Kianou-Li Acfalle, Newport; Joshua Wruble, Swansboro.
Boat Manufacture and Service-Marine Services-Certificate: Sean Whalen, Havelock; Zachery Mohn, Morehead City.
Business Administration: Jacob Andrew, Sarah Monroe, Hubert; Eva Ballance, Beaufort; Gage Boggs, Judy Sao, Rachel Rouse, Morehead City; Maria Miranda-Jimenez, Newport; Stephanie Hillsgrove, Peletier.
Criminal Justice Technology: Rebekah Wagner, New Bern.
Cosmetology: Amber Tate, Maysville; Shayla Taylor, Morehead City; Lauren Yeazel, Newport; Keaisha Barnard, Swansboro.
Culinary Arts: Andrew Batchelor, Beaufort; Pedruna Adams, Shawndale Coffey, Havelock; Ryan Vaziri-Zanjani, Newport.
Emergency Medical Science: Joshua Thurston, Havelock; Erika McCormack, Jacksonville.
Horticulture Technology: Naomi Clark, Havelock; William Hunt, Hubert; Avery Wekenmann, Morehead City.
Human Services Technology: Shelli Struyk, Beaufort.
Information Technology: Calvin Ward, Harkers Island; Tiffany Jones, Havelock; Conner Dulin, Morehead City; Roger Hopson, New Bern; James Kenon, Johnathan Willis, Newport; Nicholas Pratt, Swansboro.
Marine Propulsion Systems-Certificate: Adelaine Fagan, Moab; David DiTonno, Newport; Richard Thorpe, Pollocksville.
Medical Assisting: Frankie Evans, Atlantic.
Medical Office Administration: Maureen Williams, Cape Carteret; Haley Sherman, Havelock; Stephanie Livingston, Jennifer Lara Torres, Newport.
Nurse Aide: Hannah Nelson, Harkers Island.
Paralegal Technology: Karrie Rawdon, Morehead City; Stephen Thompson, New Bern; Susan Walker, Newport.
Photographic Technology: Aileen Bauerlin, Harkers Island; Travis Peck, Newport.
Radiography: Savannah Salter, Beaufort; Callie Barbour, Clayton; Madison Torres, Havelock; Peyton Davis, Samantha Rodriguez, Newport; Abigail Taylor, Swansboro.
Special Credit/Visiting Student: Alice Hill, Morehead City.
Teacher Preparation: Ashley Swisher-Arnold, Newport.
Welding Technology: Noah Robinson, Havelock.
Those named to the vice president’s list are:
Associate Degree Nursing: Chloe Sales, Beaufort.
Associate in Arts: Adeline Marion, Atlantic Beach; Skylar Brummett, Nicholas Dauksys, Jamie Murphy, Rose Taylor, Noah Smith, Aiden Tyler, Beaufort; Nicole Moneymaker, Adaline Wawrzyniak, Cape Carteret; Owen Stewart, Emerald Isle; Hakeem Frazier, Hannah Martin, Joe Wade, Alivia Whitfield, Havelock; Brockmon Byrd, Samuel Dickinson, Matthew Pate, Jake Reynolds, Morehead City; Shara Fleck, Morrisville; Lacey Ackerson, Nicole Burkett, Brooke Davis, Christopher Garner, Jose Gonzales-Rosales, Veronica Gunderson, Kaylee Johnson, Sabrina Jones, Paige Kriebel, Robert Melby, Shelby Pile, Devin Pollock, Mya Pope, Ava Smith, Nicholas Testi, Ethan Tosto, Rachel Tydings, Newport; Lauran Davenport, Peletier; Ashlyn Sheets, Stella; James Curtin, Jamie Hignite, Dominic Perez, Henry Swiber, Swansboro.
Associate in Engineering: Brayden Day, Hubert; Matthew Torres, Morehead City; Owen Nelson, Swansboro.
Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts: Diana Harrington, Atlantic Beach; Breanna Goodwin Beaufort; Jordan Heim, Elizabeth Whitsel, Morehead City; Madison Collins, Newport.
Associate in General Education-Nursing: Ainsley-Sharon Barriere, Jacksonville; Elaina Heuser, Newport.
Associate in Science: Steven Hardy, Adriana Rodriguez, Atlantic; Candace Creech, Beaufort; Kiara Lilli, Davis; Matthew Koegler, Harkers Island; Samantha Mason, Sandi Wilkinson, Havelock; Emily Schuffert, Hubert; Zachary Austin, Andrew Chaanine, Joshua Fannin, Sydney Harbour, Connor McDowell, Marco Miranda, Jack Pake, Wiley Smith, Morehead City; Almar Bennett, Kaylee Creech, lauren Overall, Dylan Waters, Sarah Webb, Newport; Lauren Lomax, Pine Knoll Shores; Walter Hinnant, Raleigh; Sarah Ashby, Swansboro; Daylen Piner, Williston.
Aquaculture Technology: Trey Nelson, Hubert; Lynsey Blevins, Morehead City; Callie Dinkins, Swansboro.
Aquaculture Technology-University: Ethel Colantoni, Havelock; Max DeWolf, Fain Swepston, Morehead City.
Automotive Systems Technology: Austin Noe, Beaufort; Matthew Collins, Morehead City; William Meyers, Pine Knoll Shores; Lexus Sosa, Swansboro.
Basic Law Enforcement Training (Certificate): Austin Williams, Clemmons; Haider Ali, Havelock; Matthew Kent, Morehead City; Berkley Bell, Newport; Jackson Batchelor, Snow Hill.
Baking and Pastry Arts: Kytrice Fenner, Bridgeton; Amelia Lier, Cedar Point; Ashlee Arredondo, Hubert; Hannah LeClair, Morehead City; Shannon Wilkes, Sneads Ferry; David Smith, Swansboro.
Business Administration: James Duke, Emily Guthrie, Madison Trevino, Beaufort; Raina Jenkins, Havelock, Molly Beasley, Caitlyn Marsh, Marissa Pavia Wilson, Teresa Terrell, Morehead City; Jennifer Baden, Joseph Brunda, New Bern; Gates Burchfield, Newport.
Cosmetology: Anna Coffey, Cedar Point; Natalie Cahoon, Juanita Miller, Beaufort; Annsley Lewis, Harkers Island; Alyssa Rendon, Hannah Witt, Havelock; Alexa Finch, Kenisha Lewis, Hubert; Olivia Justice, Midway Park, Jasmine Dowdy, Sierra Graham, Stephanie Sarmiento Lopez, Newport; Kayle Reid, Swansboro.
Cosmetology-Pathway: Cadence Morgan, Swansboro.
Criminal Justice Technology: Paige Hauser, Cape Carteret; Paul Skinner, Maysville; Morgan Gaskill, Joseph Hamilton, Zipporah VanEssendelft, Newport; Abigail DePaul, Portsmouth; Stephanie Hall, Trenton.
Culinary Arts-Certificate: Rosanna Secchi, Cape Carteret; Kylah Gilbert, Michael Mauro, Havelock; Alasha Dillahunt, Jacksonville; Emily Kendall, Midway Park, Emilie Morton, Joseph Parr, Morehead City; Joshua Jachimiak, Anthony Pritchard, Newport.
Culinary Arts-Pathway; Margaret Connolly, Kimball Parker, Morehead City.
Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology: Dezerea Hummel, Morehead City.
Early Childhood Education-Certificate: Liana Bliesner, Tarboro.
Emergency Medical Science: Dylan Miller, Havelock; Landon Butler, Hubert; Bryan Brundza, Ryan Schallock, Jacksonville.
General Occupational Technology: Gregory MacDonald, Emerald Isle.
Horticulture Technology: Cayla Letchworth, Beaufort; Franchesca Davis, Emerald Isle; Cody Ashwell, Havelock; Nelson Collier, Morehead City; Laura Carr, Newport; Katelyn Wilson, Swansboro.
Human Services Technology: Emily Bowman, Jacika Paisel, Havelock; Kayla Straight, Jacksonville; Deandra Bennett, Brandi Hibbs, Dani Weiss, Newport.
Information Technology: Anthony Styron, Beaufort; Jesse Handra, Charleroi; Caleb Hoover, Ian Morgan, Havelock; Brandy Burton, Hubert; Shana Tamminga, Morehead City; Edwin Ghee, Newport.
Marine Propulsion Systems-Certificate: Connor Freeman, Creedmoor; Anthony Griffin, New Hill.
Medical Assisting: Emily Johnston, Atlantic Beach; Anoucheka Milord, Havelock; Sarah Wyatt, Jacksonville; Alyssa Carl, Newport.
Medical Office Administration: Maeghan Day, Camden Stroud, Joshua Wooten, Morehead City; Malaysia Hester, Ruth Markezich, Newport; Caitlin Iris, Peletier.
Nurse Aide: Desiana Godette, Adrianna Ordaz, Arsha Smith-Garrett, Beaufort; Kelsey Lyon, Cedar Point; Hannah Elsass, Charlotte; Kailey Willis, Gloucester; Freddie Donavant, Jocelyn Randles, Havelock; Liliana Blonsky, Chase Hilderbrand, Hubert; Tina Barefoot, Jacksonville; Eric Marie, New Bern; Megan Causey, Keionna Garrison, Alexis Pritchett, Newport; Sabra Brown, Sea Level; Jessica Klock, Shallotte; Katana Smith, Stella; Alyson Taylor, Swansboro.
Office Administration-General Office: Joshua Hall, Amanda Taylor, Morehead City.
Paralegal Technology: Jarrett Irizarry, Havelock; Alicia Conklin, Jacksonville.
Photographic Technology: Ginger Hayden, Cedar Point; Isaac Macias, Emerald Isle; Rose Spann, Morehead City.
Radiography: Lesly Garcia-Torres, Reginald Johnson, Havelock; Mikalah Carr, Jacksonville; Camden Summers, Maysville; Mauricio Coca, Kinsley Harbour, Morehead City.
Respiratory Therapy: Megan Holder, Beaufort; Matthew Smith, Hubert; Sean Adkins, Morehead City.
Teacher Preparation: Grace Fulcher, Hailey Tyndall, Beaufort; Emily Randall, Newport; Lauren Gaskill, Stacy.
Welding Technology: Shelby Wilson, Cape Carteret; Devin Russell, Emerald Isle; Jonathan Iles, Hubert; Joshua Benton, Maysville; Tyler Giesey, Trey Piccini, Morehead City; Zoe Kelly, Kenneth Lambreglia, Newport.
