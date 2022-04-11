church news

St. Peter’s UMC
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold special services to commemorate the Easter season. The church will hold a communion service at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A Maundy Thursday service will be offered at 7 p.m. Thursday, with communion. The church will hold a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Friday, featuring the annual procession of the cross.
The church will offer an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Mitchell Village Park. This will be a service of proclamation and praise at the water’s edge. There will be a light breakfast at the park’s gazebo following the service. In case of rain, the service and breakfast will be moved to the church. Traditional Easter services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the church. Sunday school will be held at 9:45 a.m.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City is presenting Journey to the Cross now through Easter Sunday, April 17. Walk through eight stations of the cross on this self-guided tour. This will be a time to meditate, pray and experience the things Jesus did on the final week prior to his crucifixion. Times for the walk-throughs will be: Monday through Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
The Parkview Praise Team will present a “Night of Worship” at 7 p.m. Friday. The service will be a time of music and a message to remember the death, burial and resurrection of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
The church will sponsor an Easter egg hunt 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, fun and bouncy houses.
The church will have an Easter sunrise service at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Biscuits and doughnuts will be served following the service.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14. The church will hold a Service of Tenebrae at 7 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary. The church will also offer a floral cross in the courtyard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Services on Easter Sunday, April 17, will include a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. in the courtyard, worship services at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a contemporary worship service at 9:45 a.m. in The Rise Fellowship Hall.
First Baptist, Morehead City
First Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold special services for the Easter season. The church will celebrate The church will observe Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 14, through scripture, song, meditation and the Lord’s supper.
FBC will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Jaycee Park on the Morehead City Waterfront in front of the Bask Hotel. If it rains, the service will be at the church. Those attending are asked to dress for the weather and bring beach chairs if needed.
The church will offer a traditional Easter worship service at 11 a.m. in the Family Life Center. For those unable to attend in person, the church will livestream the service at facebook.com/fbcmhc or via YouTube. For more information, go to fbcmhc.org or call the church office at 252-726-4142.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will offer special services for the Easter season. The church will hold a Good Friday service with silent prayer and community 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Easter services on Sunday will include a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on the church grounds. A breakfast, in the courtyard fellowship hall, will follow the service. The regular worship service will begin at 10 a.m.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will host a community Easter egg hunt and free hot dog lunch beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Newport Community Park. Children up to 12 years old are welcome.
The church will host an Easter sunrise service and breakfast beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the church. The traditional worship service will begin at 11 a.m.
Victory Baptist
Victory Baptist Church in Newport will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. A regular worship service will be held at 11 a.m.
Live Oak Grove Christian Church
Live Oak Grove Christian Church in Beaufort will present an Easter sunrise service, “He is Alive!”, at 6:25 a.m. Sunday.
Davis FWB
The congregation of Davis Free Will Baptist Church will host a dedication and celebration for their newly renovated facilities at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 24. There will be a celebration feast following the service in the fellowship hall.
This will be a time to thank all those who assisted with raising and renovating the church following Hurricane Florence. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Reuben Cason, former church pastor and NC Free Will Baptist promotional director.
Harlowe UMC
Harlowe United Methodist Church will hold a shrimp dinner fundraiser noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Plates will cost $12 and include fried shrimp, slaw, baked beans, corn bread and banana pudding. Meals can be eaten in or taken out.
