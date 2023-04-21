CROATAN NATIONAL FOREST — Fire continue to battle the Great Lake wildfire. It is now estimated the fire has grown to cover more than 35,000 acres in the Croatan National Forest, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The incident commander warns residents and visitors that smoke will be visible and impact the Catfish Lake and Great Lake Road areas. Additionally, the Black Lake OHV area is closed until further notice.
Visitors are reminded that it is prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active wildfire area.
The public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area and drive with caution around working prescribed fire personnel on Great Lake Road and surrounding areas.
The Great Lake area is between Havelock and Maysville.
At 6 p.m. Friday, the fire was listed as 10% contained.
Crews from the U.S. Forest Service and the N.C. Forest Service on personnel from the U.S. National Forest Service, North Carolina Forestry are on the scene and have aerial assistance.
Heavy smoke, flames and ashes falling can be seen from Greenville to Jacksonville.
Public Information Officer with the Forest Service, Lia Parker, said the fire has burned more than 35,000 acres since Wednesday.
Firefighters are on the ground fighting it, as well as, providing aerial assistance.
Parker said people who live in the area along New Bern, and Highway 70, should expect to see smoke and ashes in the air for a few days.
"Right now, the firefighters are on the ground working. There are containment lines that they are putting in. They are out there assisting other local fire departments as well," Parker said. "Right now, smoke in the general direction. Right now, I know it's covering New Bern with smoke and Highway 70 as well. I'd say at the moment, it's really smoke that they are going to be concerned about."
Catfish Lake Road is now closed to traffic.
The fire is under investigation at this time and the they do not know what started it.
