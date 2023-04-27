CARTERET COUNTY —The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared April 30-May 6 as Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Carteret County Emergency Services urges all Carteret County residents to take time to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season that begins June 1.
To help, Carteret County Emergency Services is continuing its outreach by hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Expo on May 1 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center that will cover hurricane and tropical weather preparedness. This free event is family-friendly and offers the public an opportunity to educate themselves on hurricane preparedness and the many products and services available before, during, and after a storm.
“We want to encourage all Carteret County residents to join us in taking action now to ensure the safety of their families, homes, and businesses,” said Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea. “We cannot understate the importance of preparing now for the upcoming hurricane season.”
Throughout the week, Carteret County Emergency Services will share information about determining risks, disaster supplies, storm forecasting, evacuation planning, home preparation, and post-storm dangers. Carteret County residents may find specific information and tips posted throughout the week on the Carteret County Emergency Services Facebook page.
Residents who live independently and are on oxygen, have a physical disability that would make it difficult to evacuate, or have other medical needs are strongly encouraged to sign up for the Medically Fragile Registry.
For more information on how to prepare for hurricane season or to keep up with the latest information from Carteret County Emergency Services, visit carteretcountync.gov/138/Emergency-Services.
