MOREHEAD CITY - The boil water advisory has been rescinded for residents of the Brandywine Bay area in Morehead City.
According to the Carolina Water Service, customers no longer need to boil water for human consumption.
"The water sample results from the laboratory confirmed that your water continues to be safe, and you no longer have to boil your water," wrote Communications and Community Engagement Manager Deborah Clark on Thursday.
The advisory originally was reported on Tuesday after a water main break near Highway 70 interrupted the flow for customers.
The interruption was attributed to a telecommunications construction crew that bore into a large water main line stemming from a water tower.
Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact the water service's customer service department at 1-800-525-7990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.