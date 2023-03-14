BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road in Bogue. Agenda items include review of a draft budget for 2023-24, consideration of a resolution to support a NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Multimodal Planning Grant and discussion of medically fragile residents.
The NCDOT Integrated Mobility Division and the Transportation Planning Division created an annual matching grant program, the Multimodal Planning Grant Program, to encourage municipalities to develop comprehensive bicycle plans and pedestrian plans, according to the NCDOT website.
