OTWAY — Chadwick Tire Company in Otway will soon have a new name with ownership changing hands.
Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick and his wife, Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Atlantic, have elected to sell it. The family lives in Stacy.
“We sold it and closed this week,” said Chris, a Gloucester native, on Thursday by phone shortly after he and his family had landed in Key West, Fla. and were checking through luggage claims following their flight. “We sold the business and equipment but are keeping the real estate.”
The Chadwicks sold the business to a similar family, Billy and Erin Gordon of Morehead City. The Gordons have four children who plan to work in the business. Billy is a former service manager (operations and parts) for Toler-Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Morehead City. The Gordons, who own Gordon Family Service Center in Otway, will pay the Chadwicks rent on the building. They also plan on expanding the mechanic services offered, like engines and transmissions. All the current Chadwick Tire employees have stayed on, which is excellent for the Gordons and former customers.
“I had several offers to sell to large corporations and national chains, but we wanted to keep it local and with a local touch,” explained Chris.
“We wanted to ensure our employees we're looked out for when we decided to sell our business after 30 years,” said Kathryn. “The Gordons intend to do that.”
Billy echoed that comment.
“On talking with them, I could realize we were on the same page with that,” he said. “And he (Chris) really took to that. The strong presence of custom satisfaction that we believe in, he took to that.
“We will continue what Chris had going, but we also want to expand into more larger jobs like engine transmission repairs and diagnostic repair.”
For the next month or so during the transition, the billboard front of the building will still be “Chadwick Tire Co.” until it can be fully converted to the new name.
As for the new business itself, Billy said, “We are full bore right now. It’s just the process of transition, and that is our biggest focus right now.”
Also similar to Chris, Billy has been in the automotive business about 30 years and moved here six years ago and started with Mike Toler.
“We lived on Cobb Island in Maryland,” he said. “I worked with Mike Toler until Dec. 31 and then bought Chadwick.
“I would like to add the response the last couple of weeks, everyone has been so supportive. We’re having a really good time, and we can’t wait until we get fully started.”
Billy’s wife further explained their similarity to the Chadwicks, that their family is fully involved.
“It definitely is a family affair,” Erin said. “We have four children, and two grandchildren. My son, Will, the second born, is the oldest son. He works as a mechanic there at Chadwick.
“And our son-in-law has been working there. He’s married to our oldest daughter, Avery, and is on the administrative side of things. He’s up front.
“Our youngest, she’s only 17, Addisyn, and is helping out front, and our youngest son is a marine diesel technician at Town Creek Marina. He will help at shop on his days off from Town Creek. He’s 18. He just graduated from the MaST School at Carteret Community College.”
Not only will the Chadwicks get to spend more time together as a family but in another business as well, albeit less stressful. They are presently building a new RV resort at the Morris Marina ferry property in Atlantic with plans for a swimming pool, restaurant, arcade, and cabins for rent for those who elect not to camp. Boat slips will also be available.
As for the restaurant, the vacant house on the ferry side of the inlet waterway and exit will be converted to a full-service restaurant, replacing the former Don’s Grill that stood on the water next to the ferry entrance/exit. Chris said they hope to have the restaurant open this spring and RV resort by summer.
“Our kids did not want to do the automotive business but are interested in running the restaurant and campground,” said Chris.
Chris figured after nearly 31 years of running a 24-hour wrecker service, along with tire and repair services five days a week, it was time for a change of course.
“I figured it was time for a slower pace of life, which will give me more time on the water,” he said.
In looking to the near future, he was equally excited about spending more time with his close-knit family, which includes their son William and daughter Larrington. Plus, the Chadwicks have a strong affinity for their home stomping grounds.
“We wanted to keep the service for Down East,” said Chris. “It’s been a long time,” he said. “It’s been over 30 years.”
William, an East Carteret High school grad, is a sophomore at N.C. State in the Poole School of Business.
“He wants to run the restaurant,” said Chris.
Larrington, a junior at East Carteret, also wants to attend N.C. State, then possibly law school at Wake Forest.
“Kathryn and the children are all going to work in the RV resort,” said Chris. “They all work and volunteer whenever hurricanes come and always do their part.”
And when Chris talks about family and business in the same breath, he proudly mentions his father as well.
“My daddy (Jimmy Chadwick) started that garage business about 60 years ago. He recently retired and just turned 81.”
Chris, now 51, prepped himself for business ownership by attending Pitt Community College and getting a degree in automotive technology.
As for Kathryn, 48, she attended Carteret Community College.
“She could have gone to college anywhere but stayed here and ended up working with me, always doing the books for the company and selling tires,” said Chris. “When I got out of high school, I started the tire business and 24-hour wrecker service.”
In addition to his role as a county commissioner, Chris has served on the Carteret County Health Care Board, the Carteret County Planning Board, the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees, the ABC Board, the Carteret County Transportation Committee, and the Carteret County Marine Fisheries Board. As a county commissioner, he took over the seat left vacant by the late Commissioner Jonathan Robinson.
Robinson died on May 28, 2020, at the age of 68. He lived in Atlantic and Stacy, was heavily involved as a commercial fisherman and represented Down East District 6 on the Carteret County Board of Commissioners for over 22 years.
Kathryn has also kept herself busy serving the county, first and foremost as the current vice chair of the Carteret County Board of Education. Other involvements include being a member of the Carteret County Public School Foundation, past chair and board member of the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center, member of the NC Fisheries Association and the Fight for Cape Lookout, member of the NC Scenic Byway Committee, current co-chair of the Down East Middle School Boosters Club and an end-of-grade test proctor volunteer. She is also a former advisory council member of Atlantic Elementary, Down East Middle and East Carteret High schools, and former co-chair of the Atlantic Elementary PTO.
The Chadwicks attend Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church and are supporters of Boy Scout Troop 252 out of Davis.
“We want to thank the people of Carteret County for being mighty good to us for over 30 years,” said Chris. “We have participated in many community functions and events and will continue to do so, just from a different location. We hope all our customers come see us in Atlantic this summer at the restaurant. We are proud to be from Down East and want to revitalize the economy and offer services to our people just like we have in Otway for the past 30 years.”
